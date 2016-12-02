ANA, H.I.S. entering spaceship business with investment in venture

ANA Holdings Inc. and H.I.S. Co. are joining hands to enter the spaceship business including space travel and transportation through investment in a spaceship development venture.

Together with Nagoya-based PD Aerospace Ltd., the Japanese airline and the travel agency aim to complete a spaceship and begin its commercial operation in December 2023, the three companies said.

H.I.S. will invest 30 million yen ($263,100), with a shareholding ratio of 10.3 percent, and ANA Holdings 20.4 million yen, or 7.0 percent, in the venture set up in 2007, according to the companies.