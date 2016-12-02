18:36 2 December 2016
ANA, H.I.S. entering spaceship business with investment in venture
TOKYO, Dec. 2, Kyodo
ANA Holdings Inc. and H.I.S. Co. are joining hands to enter the spaceship business including space travel and transportation through investment in a spaceship development venture.
Together with Nagoya-based PD Aerospace Ltd., the Japanese airline and the travel agency aim to complete a spaceship and begin its commercial operation in December 2023, the three companies said.
H.I.S. will invest 30 million yen ($263,100), with a shareholding ratio of 10.3 percent, and ANA Holdings 20.4 million yen, or 7.0 percent, in the venture set up in 2007, according to the companies.
