Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 20:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:36 2 December 2016

ANA, H.I.S. entering spaceship business with investment in venture

TOKYO, Dec. 2, Kyodo

ANA Holdings Inc. and H.I.S. Co. are joining hands to enter the spaceship business including space travel and transportation through investment in a spaceship development venture.

Together with Nagoya-based PD Aerospace Ltd., the Japanese airline and the travel agency aim to complete a spaceship and begin its commercial operation in December 2023, the three companies said.

H.I.S. will invest 30 million yen ($263,100), with a shareholding ratio of 10.3 percent, and ANA Holdings 20.4 million yen, or 7.0 percent, in the venture set up in 2007, according to the companies.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • ANA, H.I.S to lead spaceship businesses in Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete