Olympics: IOC urges 2020 organizers to seek more ways to reduce costs

International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates on Friday urged organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Games to look into various ways to keep costs down, including starting the process of procurement early.

Coates made the comments after the third IOC coordination commission visit with the 2020 organizing committee came to a close after two days of sessions in Tokyo to hear updates of preparations for the games.

"It's been a very successful meeting," Coates said, while reiterating that the 2 trillion yen (about $18 billion) ceiling the organizers have put on their planned overall budget is high.