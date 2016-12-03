Kishida calls for progress in territory talks with Russia

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday and called for progress in talks on a decades-old territorial spat ahead of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian leader later this month.

Kishida handed a letter from Abe to Putin during the 30-minute meeting in St. Petersburg and sought Moscow's cooperation in bringing their Dec. 15 summit in Japan to a success.

At the outset of the talks, Kishida said he wants to discuss wide-ranging issues in earnest, including the issue of concluding a bilateral peace treaty, when he meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow so as to achieve desirable results from the summit.