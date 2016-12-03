07:00 3 December 2016
Kishida calls for progress in territory talks with Russia
ST. PETERSBURG, Dec. 3, Kyodo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday and called for progress in talks on a decades-old territorial spat ahead of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian leader later this month.
Kishida handed a letter from Abe to Putin during the 30-minute meeting in St. Petersburg and sought Moscow's cooperation in bringing their Dec. 15 summit in Japan to a success.
At the outset of the talks, Kishida said he wants to discuss wide-ranging issues in earnest, including the issue of concluding a bilateral peace treaty, when he meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow so as to achieve desirable results from the summit.
