U.S. sanctions 7 people, 16 N. Korea entities over nuke test

The United States on Friday tightened sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's fifth and largest nuclear test in September, blacklisting 16 entities and seven individuals suspected of helping Pyongyang raise funds or carry out its banned weapons programs.

The move was coordinated with actions by Japan and South Korea, two U.S. allies that respectively announced additional sanctions on North Korea the same day.

It also came two days after the U.N. Security Council imposed tightened sanctions on North Korea featuring a cap on its coal exports to China as a way of choking off major funding sources for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.