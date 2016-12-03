Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 8:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:50 3 December 2016

U.S. sanctions 7 people, 16 N. Korea entities over nuke test

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, Kyodo

The United States on Friday tightened sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's fifth and largest nuclear test in September, blacklisting 16 entities and seven individuals suspected of helping Pyongyang raise funds or carry out its banned weapons programs.

The move was coordinated with actions by Japan and South Korea, two U.S. allies that respectively announced additional sanctions on North Korea the same day.

It also came two days after the U.N. Security Council imposed tightened sanctions on North Korea featuring a cap on its coal exports to China as a way of choking off major funding sources for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Nov 2016Suspect arrested after Japanese woman raped at Indian resort
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  4. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  5. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete