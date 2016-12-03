Trump speaks with Taiwan leader, risking tension with China

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone Friday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, his transition team said, in a move that could spark a diplomatic rift between the new administration and China.

It was believed to be the first direct communication between a U.S. president or president-elect and a Taiwanese leader since Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979.

Taiwan has long been one of the most sensitive issues in U.S.-China relations. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.