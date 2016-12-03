N. Korean human rights issues should be linked to security: experts

Concerns over human rights abuses in North Korea should not be separated from the security dimension that has increasingly garnered global attention, a panel of experts said at a recent U.N. meeting on rights violations in the isolated country.

One of six speakers at the meeting, Japanese minister Katsunobu Kato, appealed for international efforts to resolve issues related to the past abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals by North Korea, saying the victims have been robbed of their future and their families continue to suffer.

Thursday's event was held little more than two weeks after a U.N. committee overseeing human rights issues backed a resolution for the 12th straight year denouncing North Korea for its abuses. It also came one day after the Security Council passed its harshest sanctions resolution in response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

"We tend to treat security and human rights issues as separate," Robert King, the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, told a packed room full of diplomats at the gathering, hosted by Japan, South Korea and Australia.

"We need to consider the link between human rights and security, and I think as we do it becomes clear that the importance of human rights in terms of the security issue is much more important than I think we have sometimes been willing to give it," King said.

The latest U.N. human rights resolution condemns the North for its "systematic, widespread and gross" rights violations, including the abduction of Japanese and other foreign nationals. It also expresses for the first time "grave concern" about Pyongyang's diversion of resources to advance the country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs at the expense of its citizens.

Underscoring the concern in the resolution, King said North Korea spent $200 million on its latest nuclear test on Sept. 9 just days after devastating floods hit the country.

Param-Preet Singh, associate director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch, said the most notable thing about the recent U.N. General Assembly and Security Council resolutions is that "both now explicitly recognize a connection between security and human rights."

She added that the "more the international community unites to press North Korea, then the better chance there is for change, incremental or otherwise."

South Korea's ambassador-at-large on North Korean human rights, Lee Jung Hoon, agreed, saying that "it's important now to sort of lump them (human rights and security) together and take that sort of an approach" toward finding a solution.

The human rights dimension has increasingly gained traction after a 400-page U.N. report was released in 2014 outlining a litany of abuses that were comprehensively cataloged for the first time.

The landmark document prompted calls for a referral to the International Criminal Court and gave impetus for the Security Council to take up discussions about human rights for the first time.

The human rights issue was "flying under the radar" of the international community until several years ago, Lee said. Few realized the extent of the abuses inflicted on the more than 100,000 political prisoners being held in the North, or the extent of the abductions of foreign nationals, including Japanese and South Koreans, of whom 516, he said, were officially acknowledged.

Others had been taken from Thailand, Malaysia, China, Singapore, Romania and Lebanon, according to Kato, Japan's Cabinet minister in charge of the abduction issue.

China's role, Lee said, cannot be underestimated as Beijing is the North's largest trading partner and will be most impacted by the latest Security Council resolution, which drastically cuts the amount of coal that can be exported, among other measures.

"North Korean human rights will be one of the key litmus tests for China to play a global leadership role," Lee explained.

As a key Japanese concern, Kato said Tokyo has identified 17 victims of North Korean abduction that took place in the 1970s and 80s. They ranged from citizens snatched from beaches to Japanese students studying abroad. More than 800 cases, he said, are now being investigated as Pyongyang's involvement cannot be ruled out.

"The abduction issue is a challenge to fundamental human rights, a universal value of humanity," Kato said. "We as members of the international community must join hands to resolve this issue."

Koro Bessho, Japan's ambassador to the United Nations, in closing remarks, pointed to the importance of recognizing the abductions issue as a universal human rights issue that is linked to the larger security context.

"The point that was made here as far as the relationship between security and human rights is concerned is that human rights violations in the DPRK are an issue not just for DPRK nationals or foreign citizens who have been abducted or foreign nationals wrongly held in DPRK," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "It is an issue that threatens every one of us around the world."

==Kyodo