Trump speaks with Taiwan leader, risking friction with China

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone Friday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, his transition team said, in a move that could spark a diplomatic rift between the new administration and China.

It was believed to be the first direct communication with a Taiwanese leader by a U.S. president or president-elect since Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979 as part of its recognition of the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan has long been one of the most sensitive issues in U.S.-China relations. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.