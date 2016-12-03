Duterte calls Trump, vows to enhance U.S.-Philippines ties

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made a congratulatory phone call late Friday evening to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and expressed his intention to enhance ties between Manila and Washington.

Christopher Lawrence Go, Duterte's personal assistant, told reporters the conversation, which lasted over 7 minutes, was "very engaging and animated," with Duterte inviting Trump to attend the ASEAN Summit next year in the Philippines, and the latter inviting the Philippine leader to visit the White House also next year.

A short video clip of the conversation made public showed Duterte saying, "We will maintain and enhance the bilateral ties between our two countries."