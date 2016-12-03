Video Advisory (Dec. 3) Kobe illumination event starts

The following is the latest available news video.

Kobe illumination event starts

-- The Kobe Luminarie light festival started in the western Japan port city on Dec. 2, 2016, to commemorate the victims of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake. Using around 300,000 LED light sources, the event continues through Dec. 11.

