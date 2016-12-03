Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 17:47

16:33 3 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 3) Kobe illumination event starts

TOKYO, Dec. 3, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kobe illumination event starts

-- The Kobe Luminarie light festival started in the western Japan port city on Dec. 2, 2016, to commemorate the victims of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake. Using around 300,000 LED light sources, the event continues through Dec. 11.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15504/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

