Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 17:48

16:38 3 December 2016

Golf: Matsuyama tied for lead at Hero World Challenge

TOKYO, Dec. 3, Kyodo

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot 5-under-par 67 to move up to a share of the lead after the second round of the World Hero Challenge on Friday, alongside Dustin Johnson of the United States.

Starting the day in a tie for second, world No. 6 Matsuyama carded six birdies before a solitary bogey on No. 17 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for a second-round total of 12-under 132.

Making his return to the PGA Tour for the first time since August last year, Tiger Woods, the host of the annual tournament fought by the world top-rankers, jumped eight places to a share of the ninth after sinking seven birdies in a bogeyless round.

  • Matsuyama in Hero World Challenge
