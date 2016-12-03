LDP lawmakers take top 11 slots for political fundraisers in 2015

Lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, occupied the top 11 spots on the list of political fundraisers in the Diet in 2015, data compiled by Kyodo News showed Saturday.

Abe, who heads the party, ranked 6th with 145.2 million yen ($1.28 million), according to the data based on the lawmakers' political funds reports.

Seventeen LDP lawmakers were among the top 20 in the year, while only two members of the Democratic Party, the largest opposition party, and one from the Nippon Ishin no Kai party made the list.