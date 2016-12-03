Rugby: Yamaha, Suntory remain on course for Top League showdown

Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath remained unbeaten as the Japan Rugby Top League resumed Saturday following the break for the November test matches.

While Yamaha were running riot against bottom-side Toyota Industries Shuttles, scoring nine tries in a 63-7 win, Suntory made the most of some fresh legs as they beat NTT Communications Shining Arcs 29-5 at Hanazono Rugby Ground.

Man-of-the-match Hendrik Tui and Kosei Ono both made themselves unavailable for Japan's November tests, but the pair gave Brave Blossoms head coach Jamie Joseph a reminder of just what they can do.

Tui grabbed a brace of tries and Ono scored a try, three conversions and a penalty goal, as Suntory ensured they remain just a point behind Yamaha after 10 of the 15 rounds of the tournament.

The two sides will meet on Dec. 24 at Yamaha Stadium in a game likely to determine the championship.

Ono opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he made the most of some quick ruck ball to slip past Amanaki Lelei Mafi and scamper over.

Tui then crossed the chalk eight minutes later when he sold two dummies on his way over from the halfway line.

Ono added the conversion from the touchline and then kicked a penalty from 40 meters out before Wallabies legend George Smith went over from a five-meter scrum just before the break to give Suntory a 22-0 halftime lead.

Tui added his second shortly after the break and although Hayato Nishibashi pulled one back for NTT in the 59th minute, Suntory's defense held firm the rest of the way.

In the day's other top-flight games, NEC Green Rockets held on to beat Kintetsu Liners 38-31, Toyota Verblitz edged Canon Eagles 25-21 and Ricoh Black Rams proved too strong for Honda Heat winning 34-10.

Saturday also saw the start of the Top Challenge Series, which will determine the teams that will play in the Top Challenge League -- the new national second division that will begin in 2017 -- and which teams will be promoted to the Top League.

The sides that finished third in Top Kyushu, Top West and Top East -- Mazda Blue Zoomers, Osaka Police and Kamaishi Seawaves -- are in Top Challenge 3 with the top two sides joining the TCL.

On Saturday, Kamaishi all but assured themselves of being one of the two as they beat Mazda 36-12.

The runners-up in the regional leagues are already assured of a place in the second division but the winners of TC 2 between Chugoku Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power and Hino Red Dolphins will also advance to Top Challenge 1, where they join the regional champions in trying to get promotion to the top flight.

Hino put themselves in the TC2 driver's seat with a 43-0 win over Chugoku Electric Power.

