Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 20:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:05 3 December 2016

Trump speaks with Taiwan leader, risking friction with China

WASHINGTON/TAIPEI, Dec. 3, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone Friday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, his transition team said, in a move that could spark a diplomatic rift between the new administration and China.

It was believed to be the first direct communication with a Taiwanese leader by a U.S. president or president-elect since Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979 as part of its recognition of the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan has long been one of the most sensitive issues in U.S.-China relations. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Nov 2016Suspect arrested after Japanese woman raped at Indian resort
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  4. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  5. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete