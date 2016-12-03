Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 20:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:28 3 December 2016

Rugby: Japan 7s off to losing World Series start under new coach Karauna

TOKYO, Dec. 3, Kyodo

Japan finished the Dubai Sevens -- the first leg of the Sevens World Series -- in joint 15th place Saturday following a disappointing opener to new coach Damian Karauna's tenure.

Fielding a vastly different squad from the one that finished fourth at the Rio Olympics, Japan lost all five games they played.

They opened with a narrow 19-14 defeat to Australia before losing 17-7 to Kenya and 35-0 to France in Pool D.

In the knockout stages, Japan went down 31-14 to Argentina before Uganda beat them 26-19 to ensure they leave Dubai with just one point and an awful lot of work to do before the next tournament in Cape Town on Dec. 10-11.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Nov 2016Suspect arrested after Japanese woman raped at Indian resort
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  4. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  5. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete