Soccer: Kashima beat Urawa to win 8th J-League crown

Mu Kanazaki scored twice and Kashima Antlers were crowned Japanese champions for the eighth time on Saturday after 2-1 win away to Urawa Reds in the second leg of the J-League Championship Final.

Antlers, who finished third in the overall standings a full 15 points behind Reds, lost the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday but clinched the title on the away goals rule after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Former Antlers striker Shinzo Koroki fired Reds in front to put them 2-0 up overall. But Kanazaki replied late in the first half and buried his second from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.