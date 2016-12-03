Close

Kyodo News

December 3, 2016 23:50

21:43 3 December 2016

Soccer: Kashima beat Urawa to win 8th J-League crown

By Gus Fielding
SAITAMA, Japan, Dec. 3, Kyodo

Mu Kanazaki scored twice and Kashima Antlers were crowned Japanese champions for the eighth time on Saturday after 2-1 win away to Urawa Reds in the second leg of the J-League Championship Final.

Antlers, who finished third in the overall standings a full 15 points behind Reds, lost the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday but clinched the title on the away goals rule after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Former Antlers striker Shinzo Koroki fired Reds in front to put them 2-0 up overall. But Kanazaki replied late in the first half and buried his second from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.

  • Kashima beat Urawa to win 8th J-League crown
