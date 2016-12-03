Soccer: Kashima beat Urawa to win 8th J-League crown

Mu Kanazaki scored twice and Kashima Antlers were crowned Japanese champions for the eighth time on Saturday after 2-1 win away to Urawa Reds in the second leg of the J-League Championship Final.

Antlers, who finished third in the overall standings a full 15 points behind Reds, lost the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday but clinched the title on the away goals rule after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Former Antlers striker Shinzo Koroki fired Reds in front to put them 2-0 up overall. But Kanazaki replied late in the first half and buried his second from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.

"Regardless of how the final table finished, this is the J-League Championship Final and so the team that won it are the champions," Kashima manager Masatada Ishii said. "I'm thrilled is all I can say. I am proud of the way the players have battled."

Kanazaki said, "We had ups and downs this year but I am happy that we were able to finish it off in the best way possible."

The result also booked Kashima a place in the Club World Cup in Japan next week, where they will play Auckland City in a playoff on Thursday.

"I am really happy we won the championship. It would have better if we had finished top of the league but these are the rules and a win is a win," said veteran midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara.

Reds made two changes to the lineup that started in the first leg, with Toshiyuki Takagi and Takahiro Sekine coming in and Tadanari Lee and Yoshiaki Komai dropping to the bench.

Gaku Shibasaki was the only change for Antlers, replacing Atsutaka Nakamura.

Reds went close to opening the scoring with the game less than four minutes old, Takagi's shot being deflected behind for a corner.

But Koroki sent home fans barmy in the seventh minute, arriving unmarked at the back post to volley home Takagi's cross from the right.

Gen Shoji made a wonderful last-ditch block to prevent Yuki Muto from doubling Reds lead on 27 minutes and Antlers clawed their way back into the tie shortly before the break.

Antlers had rarely threatened but Yasushi Endo found space on the right and whipped in a cross to the back post for Kanazaki, whose header had too much purchase for Reds goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa to keep out.

Kashima continued to push after the break and Daigo Nishi ought to have made amends for conceding a penalty in the first leg, sending a free header wide in the 70th minute.

But Kanazaki netted his second of the game and won it for Antlers after Tomoaki Makino was adjudged to have shoved over substitute Yuma Suzuki.

==Kyodo