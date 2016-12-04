Close

Kyodo News

December 4, 2016 14:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:58 4 December 2016

Ski jumping: Takanashi posts 46th World Cup win, ties for 2nd most

LILLEHAMMER, Norway, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Japan's Sara Takanashi posted her 46th overall win in World Cup ski jumping Saturday as she leapt the day's longest 98 meters to claim her second straight victory in as many individual women's events this season.

Takanashi led after the first round with a jump of 95.5 meters on a 100-meter hill in Lillehammer, Norway, and kept the pace after the second run, collecting a total of 268.1 points. She is now tied for the second most World Cup wins among male and female ski jumpers combined.

Compatriot Yuki Ito had two 95-meter jumps to score 255.4, finishing runner-up at two consecutive meets. Austria's Jacqueline Seifriedsberger was third at 250.0.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  4. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts
  5. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete