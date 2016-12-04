Ski jumping: Takanashi posts 46th World Cup win, ties for 2nd most

Japan's Sara Takanashi posted her 46th overall win in World Cup ski jumping Saturday as she leapt the day's longest 98 meters to claim her second straight victory in as many individual women's events this season.

Takanashi led after the first round with a jump of 95.5 meters on a 100-meter hill in Lillehammer, Norway, and kept the pace after the second run, collecting a total of 268.1 points. She is now tied for the second most World Cup wins among male and female ski jumpers combined.

Compatriot Yuki Ito had two 95-meter jumps to score 255.4, finishing runner-up at two consecutive meets. Austria's Jacqueline Seifriedsberger was third at 250.0.