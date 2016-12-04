Close

Kyodo News

December 4, 2016 17:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:36 4 December 2016

Pudus, world's smallest deer, on display at Japan zoo

SAITAMA, Japan, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Four pudus, the world's smallest species of deer, were put on display Sunday in a zoo in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, their first public appearance in the country.

The pudu, native to southern Chile and parts of Argentina, is about 80 centimeters in length and weighs only 9 kilograms. Although the deer is listed as an endangered species, Saitama's Children Zoo was given the pudus by Santiago Metropolitan Park in the Chilean capital after gaining permission to import them for the purpose of academic study, the Japanese zoo operator said.

Two 2-year-old male pudus and two female pudus -- a 2-year-old and 1-year-old -- showed their faces among the bushes in a section of the zoo in Higashimatsuyama.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Pudus, world's smallest deer, on display at Japan zoo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  4. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts
  5. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete