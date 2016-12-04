Pudus, world's smallest deer, on display at Japan zoo

Four pudus, the world's smallest species of deer, were put on display Sunday in a zoo in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, their first public appearance in the country.

The pudu, native to southern Chile and parts of Argentina, is about 80 centimeters in length and weighs only 9 kilograms. Although the deer is listed as an endangered species, Saitama's Children Zoo was given the pudus by Santiago Metropolitan Park in the Chilean capital after gaining permission to import them for the purpose of academic study, the Japanese zoo operator said.

Two 2-year-old male pudus and two female pudus -- a 2-year-old and 1-year-old -- showed their faces among the bushes in a section of the zoo in Higashimatsuyama.