Kyodo News

December 4, 2016 17:55

16:47 4 December 2016

JR East opens its 1st overseas cafe in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, Kyodo

East Japan Railway Co. opened its first cafe overseas in Singapore on Sunday with an eye to setting up more such cafes in Southeast Asia.

The travel-themed Japan Rail Cafe is located on the first floor of the newly completed Tanjong Pagar Centre, the tallest building in the wealthy city-state.

Various light dishes are on offer such as burgers and beef bowls.

