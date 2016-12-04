Golf: Cruising Matsuyama takes 7-stroke lead at Hero World Challenge

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama surged to a seven-stroke lead at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday after shooting a 7-under-par 65 in the third round of the men's golf event.

Matsuyama, who started the day with a one-shot lead, carded one eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for a three-round total of 19-under 197. Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Dustin Johnson of the United States are tied in second.

The Japanese world No. 6 chipped in on the par-4 seventh hole and continued show his in-form shots and putts, winning plaudits from tournament host Tiger Woods who had a 70 but dropped down a place to 10th.