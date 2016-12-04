Close

Kyodo News

December 4, 2016 17:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:53 4 December 2016

Golf: Cruising Matsuyama takes 7-stroke lead at Hero World Challenge

TOKYO, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama surged to a seven-stroke lead at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday after shooting a 7-under-par 65 in the third round of the men's golf event.

Matsuyama, who started the day with a one-shot lead, carded one eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for a three-round total of 19-under 197. Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Dustin Johnson of the United States are tied in second.

The Japanese world No. 6 chipped in on the par-4 seventh hole and continued show his in-form shots and putts, winning plaudits from tournament host Tiger Woods who had a 70 but dropped down a place to 10th.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Matsuyama builds 7-shot lead in Bahamas
  • Woods 10th after 3 rounds at Hero World Challenge
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  2. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  3. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  4. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts
  5. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete