December 4, 2016 20:56

19:45 4 December 2016

Ex-PM Noda airs concern over Abe's approach to Russia

TOKYO, Dec. 4, Kyodo

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda expressed concern Sunday over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's negotiations with Russia for a postwar peace treaty, saying Moscow is unlikely to be very flexible.

Speaking to reporters in Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan, Noda, secretary of general of the main opposition Democratic Party, said, "We should avoid being too eager (to resolve the peace treaty issue) and allow only Russia to gain benefits from economic cooperation (with Japan)."

The Abe government is keen to achieve a breakthrough in the longstanding dispute over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido which has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

