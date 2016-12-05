Obama administration opposed to Abe-Trump meeting

The U.S. administration of President Barack Obama conveyed its opposition to Japan over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to meet with President-elect Donald Trump in mid-November in New York, a diplomatic source revealed Sunday.

Washington urged Tokyo not to go ahead with such an unprecedented meeting, saying the 70-year-old businessman had not yet assumed the U.S. presidency, the source said.

Despite Washington's opposition, Abe became the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump as the premier made a stopover in New York en route to Peru to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.