December 5, 2016 9:00

08:00 5 December 2016

Austria's far-right candidate defeated in presidential election

VIENNA, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Center-left candidate Alexander Van der Bellen defeated far-right rival Norbert Hofer in Austria's presidential election Sunday, projections showed.

Hofer's anti-immigration Freedom Party conceded defeat after projections showed Van der Bellen, former leader of the liberal Green party, won 53.6 percent of the vote.

Hofer, vying to become the first far-right head of state in the European Union since the end of World War II, called for strict limits on immigration amid the country's economic stagnation and growing fears of unemployment.

