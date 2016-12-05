11:29 5 December 2016
Golf: Hataoka wins U.S. LPGA Tour card at qualifying school
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Dec. 4, Kyodo
Nasa Hataoka earned an LPGA Tour berth on Sunday, making herself eligible to play in the majority of tournaments on the U.S. women's golf tour next season.
The 17-year-old finished in a five-way tie for 14th place with a total score of 5-under-par 355 in the final stage of the qualifying school for the U.S. LPGA Tour, in which a field of 157 players competed for 20 full cards and 25 partial cards.
"It was really tough. I feel like I've aged 10 years (this week)," said Hataoka, who became the first amateur and youngest player to win a major tournament on the Japan LPGA tour at the Japan Women's Open in October.
