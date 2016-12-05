New Zealand PM Key to resign Dec. 12, party to elect new leader

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said Monday he will step down on Dec. 12 after 8 years leading the country.

Key said he will leave it up to the caucus of his National Party to select his successor in a party leadership election Dec. 12 before tendering his resignation. He endorsed Deputy Prime Minister Bill English but stressed that the party members are free to choose the next leader.

"I feel like I'm going out on top," the three-term prime minister told a press conference in the capital Wellington.