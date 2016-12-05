Close

December 5, 2016

12:08 5 December 2016

FEATURE: U.S. scholar of A-bomb survivors cherishes lifelong ties with Japan

By Katsuji Nagasawa and Miya Tanaka
NAGOYA, Dec. 5, Kyodo

William Schull, a 94-year-old U.S. scholar, who has spent decades studying the health effects of the U.S. atomic bombings, is a man conflicted who still longs to learn from the tragedies of World War II.

On the one hand, he believes the atomic bombings were an inevitable consequence to end the war after Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But war itself, he said, is "the most brutal of human behavior."

As an almost annual affair, Schull visited Japan in November to reunite with lifetime friends in Hiroshima, the first city in history to become the target of an atomic bomb.

