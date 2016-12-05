Austria's far-right candidate defeated in presidential election

Center-left candidate Alexander Van der Bellen defeated far-right rival Norbert Hofer in Austria's presidential election Sunday, projections showed.

Hofer of the anti-immigration Freedom Party conceded defeat after projections showed Van der Bellen, former leader of the liberal Green party, won 53.3 percent of the vote to Hofer's 46.7 percent.

Van der Bellen, 72, backed by the Green party and Social Democrats, pledged to become "a pro-European Union president" and work on issues including the mitigation of unemployment and protection of immigrants and refugees.