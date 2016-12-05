Italy PM Renzi concedes defeat in referendum, to tender resignation

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday conceded defeat in a referendum on his proposed constitutional reform and said he will step down, possibly pushing the eurozone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Renzi said he will hand a letter of resignation to President Sergio Mattarella later Monday to take responsibility for the referendum loss after exit polls by Italian media showed voters rejected the prime minister's proposals to reduce the power of the Senate, the upper house of the Italian parliament.

Opponents such as the populist Five Star Movement have argued the proposed reform would concentrate too much power in the hands of the prime minister.