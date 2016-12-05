Close

Kyodo News

December 5, 2016 15:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:59 5 December 2016

Italy PM Renzi concedes defeat in referendum, to tender resignation

ROME, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday conceded defeat in a referendum on his proposed constitutional reform and said he will step down, possibly pushing the eurozone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Renzi said he will hand a letter of resignation to President Sergio Mattarella later Monday to take responsibility for the referendum loss after exit polls by Italian media showed voters rejected the prime minister's proposals to reduce the power of the Senate, the upper house of the Italian parliament.

Opponents such as the populist Five Star Movement have argued the proposed reform would concentrate too much power in the hands of the prime minister.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Italy PM Renzi concedes defeat in referendum, to tender resignation
  • Italy PM Renzi concedes defeat in referendum, to tender resignation
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Nov 2016Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports
  2. 29 Nov 2016U.S. editorial excerpts
  3. 29 Nov 2016Air traffic system glitch causes flight suspensions in H.K.
  4. 29 Nov 2016China's vice president to attend Castro's funeral
  5. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete