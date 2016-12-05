Abe becomes Japan's 4th longest-serving postwar PM

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became Monday the fourth longest-serving Japanese leader in the postwar era with 1,807 days in office, surpassing the tenure of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone.

The figure combines Abe's first stint in power from 2006 to 2007 -- before he resigned citing ill health -- with his second administration that began in December 2012.

"I want to do all I can to achieve results each and every day, without arrogance and with a calm mind," Abe, 62, told reporters Monday morning.