13:55 5 December 2016
Honda eyes increased sales of big bikes in Thailand as duty slashed
BANGKOK, Dec. 5, Kyodo
Honda Motor Co. is projecting a 20-percent increase in sales of its Japanese-made heavy motorcycles in Thailand next year following the elimination of tariffs under a bilateral trade deal, its Thai arm A.P. Honda Co. said.
A.P. Honda Vice President Suchart Arunsaengroj said import duty on Japanese-built big bikes, or motorcycles with engine displacement above 400 cc, is scheduled to be eliminated next year under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement, prompting Honda and other Japanese manufacturers to slash prices by 5 percent.
Since Honda began selling big bikes on the Thai market five years ago, the big bike market has grown from around 1,000 units in annual sales to over 20,000 units.
