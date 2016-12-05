China's Shenzhen stock market begins trade link with Hong Kong

A trading link between China's Shenzhen stock market, home to some of the most successful start-up firms, and neighboring Hong Kong started Monday, as part of Beijing's efforts to further open up capital markets and attract foreign investment.

The new initiative, allowing foreign investors access to 881 Shenzhen-listed stocks, follows a similar trading link between the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets launched in 2014.

Compared with the Shanghai bourse, where stocks of more established or state-owned companies, including banks and steelmakers, are traded, Shenzhen is known for smaller-cap shares of firms in technology and other fast-growing sectors in the world's second-largest economy.