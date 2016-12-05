Close

December 5, 2016 18:03

15:45 5 December 2016

Nobel laureate Ohsumi awarded Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences

TOKYO, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, has been awarded the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, the prize foundation said Monday.

The Breakthrough Prize Foundation, launched by the founders of companies including Facebook Inc. and Google Inc., honored Ohsumi's research for elucidating mechanisms for autophagy, an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins.

"I am truly honored. I will continue to make efforts for the development of research in this field," the honorary professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology said in a statement.

