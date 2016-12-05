Close

December 5, 2016

16:29 5 December 2016

Eleven killed, 75 injured in Karachi hotel fire

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Eleven people were killed in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Karachi, Pakistan, early Monday morning, police officials and doctors at city's main hospital said.

Seemin Jamali of Jinnah Hospital said that three Chinese people were among those injured in the blaze at the Hotel Regent Plaza and were in a stable condition.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the four-star, five-storey hotel, according to one guest.

