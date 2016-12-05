TEPCO may stay nationalized to deal with massive disaster bill: gov't

Faced with massive ongoing costs stemming from the 2011 nuclear crisis, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. may effectively remain under state control longer than initially planned, the government said Monday.

Under the current plan, the utility seeks to gradually reduce government involvement in its management from next April, but the government proposed a revision at a key panel meeting in light of the huge compensation and decommissioning expenses.

The government is leading the business operations of the utility known as TEPCO and has acquired 50.1 percent of its voting rights through the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. Some ministry bureaucrats have been dispatched to the utility.