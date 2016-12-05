Baseball: Otani voices wish to play in MLB from 2018

Nippon Ham Fighters right-hander Shohei Otani said Monday he has told club officials of his intention to try his luck in the major leagues from 2018.

In a meeting with the Sapporo-based Pacific League club to negotiate next season's salary, the 22-year-old, who holds the Nippon Pro Baseball speed record of 165 kilometers per hour, told officials he is looking to make the move as early as the 2017 offseason.

Otani, who will be one of the most sought-after players once on the market, will not become eligible for international free agency until after the 2021 season and will need the Fighters' approval to negotiate with a major league club through the posting system before that time.