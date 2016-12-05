Baseball: Otani voices wish to play in MLB from 2018

Nippon Ham Fighters right-hander Shohei Otani said Monday he has told club officials of his desire to try his luck in the major leagues from 2018.

In a meeting with the Sapporo-based Pacific League club to negotiate next season's salary, the 22-year-old, who holds Nippon Pro Baseball's fastest pitch record of 165 kilometers per hour, told officials he is looking to make the move as early as the 2017 offseason.

"I know that the club will respect my will whenever I decide I want to go (to the majors). It is pleasing to get that support and I'm thankful for it," Otani said.

Otani, who will be one of the most sought-after players once on the market, will not become eligible for international free agency until after the 2021 season and will need the Fighters' approval to negotiate with a major league club through the posting system before that time.

A week ago, Otani was recognized for his two-way talent and named the league MVP, posting 10 wins as a pitcher and hitting .322 with 22 home runs as a batter this past season.

When the Fighters selected him in the first round of the amateur draft in October 2012, Otani, then a senior at Hanamaki Higashi High School, was convinced by the team that he should gain experience in NPB before making his debut as a major league player.

At the time, the Fighters were said to have wooed Otani into signing by explaining to him their plans to help him develop into a two-way player, in order to prevent him from jumping directly from high school to American baseball.

Otani is the first player in NPB history to be named to the PL's Best Nine team as both pitcher and designated hitter.

