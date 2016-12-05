Japan PM Abe to visit Pearl Harbor in late Dec.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama in late December.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Abe said his upcoming visit is intended to pay homage to the victims of the surprise Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

In late May, Abe accompanied Obama when he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. They attended a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in the western Japanese city that commemorates the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945.

==Kyodo