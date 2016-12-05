Close

Kyodo News

December 5, 2016 21:05

19:34 5 December 2016

China avoids directly commenting on Trump's online barbs

BEIJING, Dec. 5, Kyodo

China on Monday refrained from directly responding to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's latest criticisms of its economic and military policies.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing that China will not comment or speculate on the reasons behind Trump's complaints, aired overnight on his Twitter feed, in which he accused China of devaluing its currency and militarizing the South China Sea.

But Lu added that Trump's transition team should be clear on China's view of his recent phone conversation with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, something Beijing has strongly disapproved of.

