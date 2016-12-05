Close

Kyodo News

December 5, 2016 21:04

20:09 5 December 2016

Japan PM Abe to visit Pearl Harbor in late Dec.

TOKYO, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama later in the month.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Abe said his upcoming visit during his two-day trip to Hawaii from Dec. 26 is intended "to console the souls of the victims" of the surprise Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

"We must never repeat the horrors of war. Looking to the future, I want to demonstrate that resolve to the world," Abe said.

"I also want to make this an opportunity to send a message about the value of the reconciliation between Japan and the United States," he said.

In late May, Abe accompanied Obama when he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. They attended a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in the western Japanese city that commemorates the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945.

Abe also said he wants his meeting with Obama in Hawaii to be a chance to show to the world his intention to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Obama is set to leave office in January, having served two four-year terms as president.

"This will be our last leaders' summit, the culmination of (our work) so far," he said.

Abe said he had been considering a visit to Pearl Harbor since marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the war last year, but he and Obama made the decision to visit the site together when they met on the sidelines of regional meetings in the Peruvian capital Lima last month.

Akie Abe, the prime minister's wife, posted on the Facebook social networking service in August that she had visited the memorial to the U.S. battleship Arizona in Pearl Harbor and offered prayers and a floral tribute. The Japanese government confirmed that she was visiting Hawaii for an environmental summit.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

