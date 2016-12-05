New Zealand's Key resigns, new PM to be chosen next week

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key announced his surprise resignation on Monday after eight years in power, saying he has "nothing in the tank" and feels it is "the right time to go."

Key, who is also calling it quits as leader of the National Party he has led for a decade, told a press conference in the capital Wellington that he will step down next week, after his successor is chosen at a special party caucus on Dec. 12.

He endorsed Deputy Prime Minister Bill English, but stressed that the party members are free to choose the next leader.