Kyodo News

December 5, 2016 21:04

20:26 5 December 2016

Pentagon chief says "satisfied" with Japan's payment for U.S. forces

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT, Dec. 5, Kyodo

The United States is "satisfied with" Japan's financial contributions for U.S. military forces stationed in the country, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said Monday, playing down concerns that President-elect Donald Trump may demand an increase.

Carter made the remarks to reporters during a flight to Japan, where he is scheduled to meet Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Wednesday to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral alliance and discuss other issues.

The alliance has "never been stronger than it is now," Carter said, adding it is a "two-way street" in which the United States has "a security role in the event that Japan is threatened," and Japan "provides for U.S. forces engaged in the Asia-Pacific not only the advantage of being close to an ally, but being forward-based in the region."

