Soccer: Kashima manager Ishii eyeing final at Club World Cup

New J-League champions Kashima Antlers manager Masatada Ishii has turned his attention from Saturday's championship final to the Club World Cup, starting Thursday when they take on Oceanian champions Auckland City of New Zealand in the first round.

"We want to give a good performance as the J-League representatives and reach the final," Ishii told a press conference on Monday, two days after they snatched the league title from Urawa Reds on the away goals rule and sealed the spot in the premier international club competition as the host's representative.

The winner of the first round faces African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, with South American champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia waiting in the semifinals.