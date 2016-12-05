Abe to become 1st Japan PM to visit Pearl Harbor

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will go to Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama later in the month, becoming the first Japanese leader to visit the site of the surprise attack 75 years ago that brought the United States into World War II.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Abe said his upcoming visit during his two-day trip to Hawaii from Dec. 26 is intended "to console the souls of the victims" of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He is expected to offer prayers and a floral tribute.

"We must never repeat the horrors of war. Looking to the future, I want to demonstrate that resolve to the world," Abe said.

"I also want to make this an opportunity to send a message about the value of the reconciliation between Japan and the United States," he said.

In late May, Abe accompanied Obama when he became the first U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. They attended a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park that commemorates the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city in August 1945.

In tandem with Abe's announcement, the White House said in a statement that Obama will meet Abe on Dec. 27 in Honolulu and the two will visit the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor marking where the battleship sank in the attack.

The leaders' visit to the site "will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values," the statement said.

However, a high-level Japanese official said Monday night that there is no need for Abe to apologize on the occasion.

Around 2,400 U.S. military personnel and civilians were killed in the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base on the island of Oahu, on a day U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called "a date which will live in infamy." Several dozen Japanese personnel also died.

The United States declared war on Japan the following day. The two countries engaged in fierce fighting across the Pacific before Japan surrendered following the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later.

Abe said he had been considering a visit to Pearl Harbor since marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the war last year, but he and Obama made the decision to visit the site together when they met on the sidelines of regional meetings in the Peruvian capital Lima last month.

After Obama's visit to Hiroshima, expectations rose in Washington that Abe might make a reciprocal visit to Pearl Harbor for the 75th anniversary of the attack. A senior U.S. official told The Washington Post in May that he would "be surprised if Abe did not come."

But Abe denied at the time he had any specific plans to visit Hawaii.

Akie Abe, the prime minister's wife, posted on the Facebook social networking service in August that she had visited the Arizona memorial in Pearl Harbor and offered prayers and a floral tribute. The Japanese government confirmed she was visiting Hawaii for an environmental summit.

In 2008, Japanese lawmaker Yohei Kono, then the House of Representatives speaker, visited Pearl Harbor, praying for the war dead and offering flowers.

During their visit to Hawaii the following year, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where Pearl Harbor victims are among those buried, but did not visit the site of the attack itself.

Abe also said Monday he wants his meeting with Obama in Hawaii to be a chance to show to the world his intention to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Obama is set to leave office in January, having served two four-year terms as president.

"This will be our last leaders' summit, the culmination of (our work) so far," he said.

==Kyodo