Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 0:06

23:16 5 December 2016

FOCUS: Abe's Pearl Harbor visit aimed to show strong U.S. alliance to Trump

TOKYO, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement Monday he will visit Pearl Harbor later this month reflects his strong determination to demonstrate a firm Japan-U.S. alliance ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration next month as U.S. president, which may trigger security rifts in the Asia-Pacific region.

Abe and outgoing President Barack Obama hope to put out a clear message that the two countries share interests in protecting security and stability in the region at a time Trump has said the United States will pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, the centerpiece of Obama's policy of strategic rebalance to Asia in response to the rise of China, a non-TPP party, analysts said.

Trump's previous remarks that cast doubt on the U.S. burden of its military presence overseas have also stoked concerns in Japan about the incoming administration's commitment to the region, which faces threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missiles program developments and China's rising assertiveness.

