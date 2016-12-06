White House welcomes Abe's planned visit to Pearl Harbor

The White House on Monday welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement that he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama later this month to honor victims of Japan's attack on Dec. 7, 1941 that pulled the United States into World War II.

"I think that most Americans would warmly receive the sentiment that he expressed in his statement earlier today," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said, citing Abe's resolve to never repeat the tragedy of war and to send a message about the value of reconciliation between the two former adversaries.

Speaking at a press briefing, Earnest said Abe and Obama plan to make statements at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor as they honor the victims.