Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 12:10

10:03 6 December 2016

Japan's Oct. nominal wages show 1st rise in 3 months

TOKYO, Dec. 5, Kyodo

Japan's nominal wages in October rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 266,802 yen (around $2,345) per worker for the first upturn in three months, the government said Tuesday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said wages remain on a gradual upward trend. Nominal wages in September were initially reported to have moved up 0.2 percent, but have been revised as flat.

Average real, or inflation-adjusted, wages in October stayed at the same level as the year before, the ministry said in a preliminary report, as consumer prices gained only fractionally.

