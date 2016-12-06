Close

December 6, 2016 15:11

12:39 6 December 2016

Japan ups pay, compensation for deaths for SDF personnel in S. Sudan

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will give extra pay to Self-Defense Forces members involved in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan who engage in new duties under recent security legislation, as well as raise compensation paid to families for any such members killed.

The government will pay an additional 8,000 yen ($70) per day for each SDF member performing the new duties and set compensation at 90 million yen for their deaths instead of the usual 60 million yen.

The move follows expressions of concern by SDF members and their families over the fresh responsibilities they have been assigned under the legislation, which allows Japanese troops to go to the rescue of U.N. staff and others under attack in response to an urgent request.

