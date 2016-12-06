Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 15:11

12:40 6 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 6) Territorial row to be on high agenda

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Territorial row to be on high agenda

-- Footage shot from a Kyodo News airplane shows Kunashiri island and the Habomai islet group, part of four Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The decades-old territorial row will be high on the agenda when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan in mid-December. The other two islands -- Etorofu and Shikotan -- could not be seen.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15507/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

