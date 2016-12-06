Video Advisory (Dec. 6) Territorial row to be on high agenda

The following is the latest available news video.

Territorial row to be on high agenda

-- Footage shot from a Kyodo News airplane shows Kunashiri island and the Habomai islet group, part of four Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The decades-old territorial row will be high on the agenda when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan in mid-December. The other two islands -- Etorofu and Shikotan -- could not be seen.

