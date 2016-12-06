Close

December 6, 2016 18:12

16:12 6 December 2016

FEATURE: Healthy elderly becoming vital support for nursing care of aged

By Sawako Obara
TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

With the rapid aging of Japan's population, healthy elderly people have become an indispensible support for the nursing care of the aged.

Setsuko Kawaguchi, 65, works three to four days a week at the Ikoi no Mori geriatric health services facility in Tsu, Mie Prefecture. Starting at 6 a.m. and finishing at 9 a.m., her duties involve light work such as attending to residents when they eat, cleaning tables and changing linen.

As the facility is understaffed during morning hours, Kawaguchi is "indispensable," a staff member said.

  • Healthy elderly becoming vital support for nursing care of aged
