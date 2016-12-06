Baseball: Free agent Yang says no to Buffaloes

Free agent outfielder Yang Dai-kang has turned down the Orix Buffaloes, the Pacific League team's head of baseball operations said Tuesday.

According to Hiroyuki Nagamura, Yang told the Buffaloes through his agent that he would sign with another team. The Yomiuri Giants and the Rakuten Eagles are also after the former Nippon Ham Fighter.

Orix was in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder like Yang, but Nagamura said the Buffaloes will now try to fill that void with one of the young players on the roster.